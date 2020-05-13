× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 26, 1929 - May 8, 2020

Dorothy Helen (Debus) Wiegand, 90, of Lincoln passed away May 8, 2020. Born December 26, 1929 in Gaylord, MN. Dorothy married James on December 11, 1954 and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dorothy enjoyed playing card games and loved crafts. She was always so kind, putting others at ease with a smile and was very much loved by everyone who knew her.

Family members include her son, Randy (Kathy) Wiegand and granddaughter, Ashley; daughter, Sharon (Dave) Sinkler and granddaughter Renae (Paul) O'Gorman and great-grandchildren, Lillyana and Dominic O'Gorman; sisters, Eileen Dennis, Lakewood, WA and Gladys Stroble, Spanaway, WA. Preceded in death by her husband, James.

Private graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the wonderful, loving caregivers at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center and St. Croix Hospice. Condolences to lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Wiegand , please visit Tribute Store.