Dorothy G. Parde 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Send a Gift of Remembrance Dorothy G. Parde × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Beatrice, May 12, 1935 - July 21, 2019 Send a Gift of Remembrance Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Dorothy G. Parde Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion Which season are you? promotion Could you pass a U.S. civics test? Print Ads Creative JOYO THEATRE - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Joyo Theatre 6102 HAVELOCK AVE, LINCOLN, NE 68507 402-466-2441 Restaurant THE NORMANDY - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 The Normandy 2785 S 17th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 402-476-0606 Service RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Renewal by Andersen 2809 S 1225TH AVE STE 376, OMAHA, NE 68144 402-334-6244 Food WHITEHEAD OIL - RETAIL - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Titans U-STOP 18940 S 68th St, Hickman, NE 68372 402-792-2400 Website Restaurant CACTUS RESTAURANT - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Restaurant FLORIOS & SOUTH 48TH BISTRO - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Florios Italian Restaurant 8701 Andermatt Drive, Lincoln, NE 68526 402-489-8115 Website Service LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME - MNA - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512 402-423-1515 Website Ads Office LA JOLLA BOOKING AGENCY - Ad from 2019-07-19 Jul 19, 2019 La Jolla Booking Agency 1020 EL MIRADOR AVE, LONG BEACH, CA 90815 562-480-7951 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Lincoln Federal Savings Bank 1101 N. Street, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-474-1400 Website Ads Restaurant STUR 22 LOUNGE - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 STUR 22 LOUNGE 2110 WINTHROP ROAD, LINCOLN, NE 68502 402-805-4579