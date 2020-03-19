You have free articles remaining.
March 16, 2020
Dorothy Fritch, 87, Table Rock, passed away March 16, 2020. Public Visitation: 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, United Methodist Church, Table Rock. Private family service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment: Bohemian Cemetery, Table Rock. www.wherrymortuary.com
Service information
