Dorothy Fritch
Dorothy Fritch

March 16, 2020

Dorothy Fritch, 87, Table Rock, passed away March 16, 2020. Public Visitation: 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, United Methodist Church, Table Rock. Private family service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment: Bohemian Cemetery, Table Rock. www.wherrymortuary.com

Service information

Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM-4:00PM
Table Rock United Methodist Church
436 Pennsylvania Street
Table Rock, NE 68447
