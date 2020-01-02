Dorothy Frickel
Dorothy Frickel

Dorothy Frickel

May 31, 1925 - December 27, 2019

Dorothy Frickel, 94, widow of Jake, passed away on December 27, 2019. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m., Sat, Jan. 4, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln. Visitation 1-8:30 p.m., Fri, Jan. 3, 2020 with family present 6-8 p.m. at Zabka-perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Diabetes Association. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
Jan 3
Family Receiving Friends
Friday, January 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jan 4
Graveside Services and Interment
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
Wyuka Cemetery
3600 "O" Street
Lincoln, NE 68434
