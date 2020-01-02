Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Dorothy Frickel, 94, widow of Jake, passed away on December 27, 2019. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m., Sat, Jan. 4, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln. Visitation 1-8:30 p.m., Fri, Jan. 3, 2020 with family present 6-8 p.m. at Zabka-perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Diabetes Association. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com.