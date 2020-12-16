Dorothy Frances Jobes

July 21, 1928 - December 11, 2020

Dorothy Frances Jobes was born on July 21, 1928 in Douglas, NE to Lyman “Verne” and Frances Davis. She passed away on December 11, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Dorothy graduated from Filley High School in 1946 and went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to earn a BS in Music Education in 1950.

She worked as an accompanist at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island for 32 years. She also was an accompanist for Grand Island Sr. High for 4 years. Dorothy enjoyed golf, bridge, reading, crossword puzzles, and cooking; her desserts were the best! She was a member of Riverside Golf Club, PEO, Book Club, University of Nebraska Alumni, and Trinity United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her sons Stewart (Mary) Jobes and Richard “Dick” Jobes; grandchildren Maggie (Joe) Cronn and Brook (MacKenzie) Jobes; great grandson Davis Jobes; and brother Don (Janis) Davis. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Raymond “Keith” Jobes, her parents, and her brother Bruce Davis.

Private services will be held. Memorials can be directed to the Grand Island Public Library Foundation at 1124 W. Second St. Grand Island, NE 68801. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.