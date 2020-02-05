Dorothy Evelyn Camerer

December 21, 1917 - February 1, 2020

Born on December 21, 1917 to Daisy and William Edwards in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa where she resided until 1995 when she moved to Lincoln to join her daughter. On October 18, 1941 she married Glenn Camerer. Together they spent their time working on the farm, tending chickens and her garden. They enjoyed traveling all over North America including Alaska in the back of a camper. Dorothy was a member of the Methodist church in Sergeant Bluff for many years.

Her hobby was her family, she had a knack for loving them through all of the highs and lows of life. Glenn and Dorothy celebrated 41 years of marriage prior to his death in 1982. She was an incredible cook and prepared meals throughout her life for anyone who was in need of a meal, including the ranch hands on the farm, during her time serving at her church and always for her family.

Dorothy is survived by two children, Judy Grimm and Glenn Camerer (Evelyn) and preceded in death by son Rex Camerer in 2012. Eight grandchildren, Andy Aipperspach (Samantha), Tina Diehl (Matt), Amy Aipperspach, Ann Aipperspach, Andrea Lambert (Matt), Connie Aipperspach, Shawn Younkin (Deanna), Brandon Younkin (LaDell). 20 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00AM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, Iowa. Condolences www.bmlfh.com

