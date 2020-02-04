You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy Evelyn Camerer
December 21, 1917 – February 1, 2020
Service information
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:00AM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Feb 7
Interment
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
