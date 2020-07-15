Dorothy “Dottie” Kathleen Gentrup

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, with Fr. Walter Nolte presiding; burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Archbishop Bergan Elementary School. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.