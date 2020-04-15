Dorothy “Cookie” Confer

June 20, 1937 - April 11, 2020
Cookie Confer, 82, passed away Saturday, April 11, at her home in Lincoln, NE. Born in Minneapolis, MN, she moved frequently as a child and eventually settled in Lincoln. She graduated from Northeast High School with the class of 55. Cookie enjoyed her life in Lincoln and often mentioned how happy she was she never left.
She loved the time spent and friends made during her nineteen years at NEBHELP/NSLP. She also loved: Nebraska football, crocheting prayer shawls and hats for entire classrooms of children, being an office volunteer at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, all her work with the Election Board, eating out with her Friday Night Group, and her little dog Bob.
Cookie was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Clare Reimer; brother Don Reimer; first husband Darrell Pinkston; daughters Deborah and Sarah; and stepson Dirk Confer. She is survived by her sisters Marilyn (Don) Green of Grand Island, NE; Judy (Jim) Davis of San Luis Pbispo, CA; daughter Denise (Steve) Rodenburg and their children Sam and Michelle of Stillwater, MN; husband of 35 years, Richard Confer, Sr. and his children Monica (Kevin) Fischer and their sons Jason and Aaron (Jennifer) and grandson Dirk; Dorinda Wehde and her son Kilian (Amanda); Richard Jr. and his children Richard III (Brooke), Kirsten (Haden) Wroblewski, Ryan (Ashton), and their mother Peggy, Robyn and her children Amanda, Adam, Andrew, and Aidan.
Private viewing Thursday, 4/16/2020, Private Graveside service will be held Friday, 4/17/2020. Memorials to Lincoln Foundation, American Cancer Society or Donor's choice. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and “Hugs from Home” program online at www.roperandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.