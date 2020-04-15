Dorothy “Cookie” Confer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 20, 1937 - April 11, 2020

Cookie Confer, 82, passed away Saturday, April 11, at her home in Lincoln, NE. Born in Minneapolis, MN, she moved frequently as a child and eventually settled in Lincoln. She graduated from Northeast High School with the class of 55. Cookie enjoyed her life in Lincoln and often mentioned how happy she was she never left.

She loved the time spent and friends made during her nineteen years at NEBHELP/NSLP. She also loved: Nebraska football, crocheting prayer shawls and hats for entire classrooms of children, being an office volunteer at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, all her work with the Election Board, eating out with her Friday Night Group, and her little dog Bob.