Dorothy “Cookie” Confer
View Comments

Dorothy “Cookie” Confer

{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy “Cookie” Confer

June 20, 1937 - April 11, 2020

Cookie Confer, 82, passed away Saturday, April 11, at her home in Lincoln, NE. Born in Minneapolis, MN, she moved frequently as a child and eventually settled in Lincoln. She graduated from Northeast High School with the class of 55. Cookie enjoyed her life in Lincoln and often mentioned how happy she was she never left.

She loved the time spent and friends made during her nineteen years at NEBHELP/NSLP. She also loved: Nebraska football, crocheting prayer shawls and hats for entire classrooms of children, being an office volunteer at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, all her work with the Election Board, eating out with her Friday Night Group, and her little dog Bob.

Cookie was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Clare Reimer; brother Don Reimer; first husband Darrell Pinkston; daughters Deborah and Sarah; and stepson Dirk Confer. She is survived by her sisters Marilyn (Don) Green of Grand Island, NE; Judy (Jim) Davis of San Luis Pbispo, CA; daughter Denise (Steve) Rodenburg and their children Sam and Michelle of Stillwater, MN; husband of 35 years, Richard Confer, Sr. and his children Monica (Kevin) Fischer and their sons Jason and Aaron (Jennifer) and grandson Dirk; Dorinda Wehde and her son Kilian (Amanda); Richard Jr. and his children Richard III (Brooke), Kirsten (Haden) Wroblewski, Ryan (Ashton), and their mother Peggy, Robyn and her children Amanda, Adam, Andrew, and Aidan.

Private viewing Thursday, 4/16/2020, Private Graveside service will be held Friday, 4/17/2020. Memorials to Lincoln Foundation, American Cancer Society or Donor's choice. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and “Hugs from Home” program online at www.roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Confer, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News