Dorothy C. Leybold

August 11, 1916 - July 26, 2019
Dorothy Leybold, age 102, of Lincoln, passed away on July 26, 2019, just 2 weeks before her 103rd birthday. Dorothy was born in Kingston, Illinois to John and Myrtle (Van Dresser) Nelson. She lived and attended school in Genoa, Ill., and college at Northern Illinois University. Music was a big part of Dorothy's life and she played clarinet in high school, college and in her family's band. She taught in a one-room schoolhouse and met her Nebraska-born husband, Lester Leybold, who had gone to Illinois during the Depression.
They moved back to Nebraska to be near his big family and she taught school in Waco. Dorothy had happy years as a homemaker and raising her daughters. Upon becoming a widow in 1994, she moved to Cotner Center in Lincoln and resided there for 20 years, enjoying friendships and playing cards. After suffering a fall, her last few years were spent at Sumner Place in Lincoln, where she received excellent care.
Dorothy is survived by daughters, Marcia (John) Dormer, Overland Park, Kan., and Cindy (Ron) Schlegelmilch, Lincoln; four grandsons, Joe (Niki), Tim (Amy), Mark (Angi) and Adam (Sarah) Schlegelmilch; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Cotner, Genoa, Ill. She was preceded in death by husband; parents and brother, Robert Nelson.
Services: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Lunch to follow. Condolences: lincolnfh.com