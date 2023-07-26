Dorothy Arlene Stauffer

June 10, 1931 - July 23, 2023

Dorothy Arlene Stauffer, 92, of Grand Island, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Service and celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at GI Free Church in Grand Island. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in Lincoln at Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation is from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Dorothy was born June 10, 1931, on the family farm near Ainsworth, NE, the daughter of Jens and Emma (Petersen) Jorgensen. She graduated from Chambers High School and earned her teaching certificate from Wayne State College. Dorothy went on to teach at a rural one-room schoolhouse. She often told stories of riding her horse to and from school.

On April 23, 1954, Dorothy was united in marriage to Bernard L. Stauffer. They lived in Columbus, North Platte, Mitchell, SD, and Lincoln while raising their six children. Dorothy was a full-time mother and homemaker. In the early nineties she became the Executive Director of the Lincoln Crisis Pregnancy Center. Following her move to Grand Island in 2011, Dorothy became a foster grandparent at Dodge and Westlawn Schools. She loved being a foster grandparent and had plans to continue right up to the time of her passing. She enjoyed her community at GI Free Church in Grand Island.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Linda (Randy) Gustafson of Lincoln, Peggy (Rick) Marker of Grand Island, Julia (Darren) West of Gering, Sherry Miller (Tim Oehlerking) of Lincoln, John (Kris) Stauffer of Boston, MA, and Kathy (Jeff) Spanski of Golden, CO; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Heithold of Missouri.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard, in 1986; her parents; sister, Caroline (Alvin) Engdahl; brother, Dwight (Sandy) Jorgensen; great-grandchildren: Rakeem and Kyah Loree Miller; and brother-in-law, Don Heithold.

Memorials are suggested to the AmeriCorps Foster Grandparent Program or the GI Free Church.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.