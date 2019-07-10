July 26, 1930 - July 7, 2019
Dorothy Ann Vavak, 88, of Prague, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Oxbow Assisted Living in Ashland. She was born on July 26, 1930 on a farm near Prague to Emil and Marie (Vasa) Polacek. She was a graduate of Prague High School and married Lester Vavak on Febuary 9, 1948. They were married for 66 years before his death on December 3, 2014. Dorothy was the postmaster of the Prague Post Office for four decades. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague and the Altar Society. She enjoyed playing Bingo, trips to the casino, tending to her plants and flower garden and winning at cake walks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester; sisters, Agnes, Margaret and Julia; brothers, Frank, John and Emil. She is survived by her five children, Ellen Hargus of San Diego, Calif., Leslie (Deanna) of Elkhorn, Peter (Deanna) of Ashland, Kristin (Don) Hilgenkamp of Lincoln and Timothy (Diane) of Carroll, Iowa; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Friday (7/12) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague. Visitation, 6-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. rosary Thursday (7/11) all at the church. Interment at Prague National Cemetery. Memorials to Prague Fire & Rescue. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.