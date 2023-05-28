Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dorothy Ann Pillard

December 7, 1934 - May 22, 2023

Dorothy Ann Pillard, 88, of Lincoln passed away May 22, 2023. Born December 7, 1934, in Denton, NE, to Fred and Agnes (Kraus) Prochaska.

Dorothy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Retired Senior Volunteers Program, Foot Net, and did recording and live reading for the visually impaired.

Family members include her sons Doug (JoAnn) and Brian (Diane) Pillard; daughter Linda (Allen) Steiner, all of Lincoln; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, and sister Evelyn Matthews.

Funeral service: 11:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.

Visitation with family present from 5-7 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for donations to be made to Hallam United Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity and Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com