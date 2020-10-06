Dorothy A. McEniry

Dorothy is survived by her sons John of Scottsdale, Arizona and Bob (wife Judy) of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Michael, Shawn, Kayla, Patrick and Kyle; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Anne, 9 brothers and sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th St with Fr Michael McCabe as celebrant. The Rosary will be at 1:30 pm Thursday at church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12 to 8 and Wednesday from 9 am to 8 pm, all at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. Memorials are suggested to Pius X Foundation. www.bmlfh.com