Dorisjune Craig

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Visitation: 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020, Zabka–Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Limited to 10 people at a time in the funeral home. Graveside and Interment Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Anderson Cemetery, Seward. Dan Steven will be officiating. Memorials: To the Craig Family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com