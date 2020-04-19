Dorisjune Craig
Dorisjune Craig

Dorisjune Craig

Dorisjune Craig

May 7, 1926 - April 15, 2020

Visitation: 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020, Zabka–Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Limited to 10 people at a time in the funeral home. Graveside and Interment Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Anderson Cemetery, Seward. Dan Steven will be officiating. Memorials: To the Craig Family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

