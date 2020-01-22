July 17, 1925 - January 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doris N. Jensen, 94, passed away January 19, 2020. She was born July 17, 1925 to Edwin and Emma (Walker) Hjelm in Salina, Kansas. She was a member of the Eastridge Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, former volunteer for Meals on Wheels and served as a volunteer on the auxiliary board at the Ambassador Assisted Living.

Survived by Son Gregory and Daughter Karen (Deryl Jr.) Travis of Lincoln. Grandchildren: Caleb and Joel Jensen, Sarah Thober, Carmen Carpenter and 7 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Peter Norman and Brother Max Hjelm.

Funeral services will be Friday January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14t st, Lincoln. The Family will receive friends Thursday January 23 from 5-7- p.m. In gratitude for the loving hospice care Doris received, memorials are suggested to The Monarch 4201 S. 78th St. Lincoln, NE 68506. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Doris Jensen, please visit Tribute Store.