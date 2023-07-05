Doris Mae (Birkel) Smith

October 27, 1942 - June 28, 2023

Doris Mae (Birkel) Smith of Lincoln, passed away on June 28, 2023. She was born on October 27, 1942 in Columbus, NE to Mary K. and Matthew P. Birkel. She was raised in David City, NE where she attended Marietta School and graduated from St. Mary's School. She attended St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for 49 years following graduation. She married Jim Smith on August 21, 1965 in David City, NE.

She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a member of the altar society. Doris was an avid sports fan and traveled often to her kids' and grandkids' sporting events. She loved watching Pius X sports and loved attending both the girls and boys NSAA state basketball tournament each year.

Doris is survived by her husband, Jim Smith (Lincoln, NE), her children, Steve Smith (Lincoln, NE), Lynn (Mark) Sloan (Kansas City), Dan (Jessica) Smith (Lincoln, NE), Kate Smith (Lincoln, NE), her grandchildren, Matt Sloan (Valley, NE), Ryan (Rachel) Smith (Hickman, NE), Mandy (Dylan) Andersen (Lincoln, NE), Libby Shonka-Smith (Omaha, NE), Diana "Dean" Smith-Lind (Lincoln, NE), great-grandchild Liam Smith (Hickman, NE), siblings, David (Joyce) Birkel (Austin, TX), Donna Ingwersen (Wilber, NE), and Dale Birkel (Lincoln, NE). She is preceded in death by her parents and infant sister Diane Birkel.

Rosary will be on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street, Lincoln, NE followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at 1:30pm. Memorials are to Catholic Social Services, St Vincent de Paul and Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.