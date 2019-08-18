October 27, 1929 - July 17, 2019
Doris Linnea Johnson Wolter was born in 1929. She was the second child of Hjalmar and Esther Johnson who immigrated from Varmland, Sweden in the early 1920's. Doris and her older brother Roy were raised in Chicago in a tight knit community of relatives. She didn't speak English until she entered kindergarten and her Swedish heritage was evident throughout her life. Doris had a wonderful outlook on life, sharing a gentle kindness with everyone she met. Life wasn't always easy for her with immigrant parents who barely spoke English, a childhood impacted by the depression and a mother with muscular dystrophy. It was, in fact, these very hardships that brought a special closeness to her family and developed a generous heart in Doris. She adored her big brother and wanted to be with him wherever he went. They attended weekly dances as teens, often partnering together.
She met her husband John through Roy when he visited her brother in the hospital. It took just one ride home for John to be smitten with Doris. During high school, Doris worked as a soda jerk in a local ice cream store and loved the camaraderie of the gathered students. She made friends easily and established a close group of girlfriends that remained connected the rest of their lives.
Following high school, she attended a business college and eventually worked as a personal assistant as well as an assistant purchasing agent for an insurance company. These clerical skills stayed with her for life and blessed many, including her church and family. Her great-grandchildren loved her electric typewriter!
At 21 years old she married John E. Wolter, then a young Air Force Lieutenant. She went from living her first 21 years in one city to following her pilot husband through 26 moves across the United States which meant new dentists, churches, hairdressers, schools, grocery stores, relationships and more with every move. Doris took this all in stride and showed a quiet graciousness as she set up and decorated each house and welcomed her new community into her home. She was a wonderful partner to her husband and balanced out his driven, energetic personality with patience and sweetness that permeated their relationship. They were a wonderful team in the Air Force as well as in civilian retired life.
She was a gracious hostess and had a gift for making each person she met feel valued. You never left her home hungry as she was an excellent cook and baker. She was famous for her countless dozens of beautiful and delicious Christmas cookies, recipes handed down from her Swedish Mother and German mother-in-law.
Doris was fun loving, laughed easily and enjoyed her social relationships including her bowling team, PEO sisters, lifelong Air Force friendships and being part of Rotary with John. While she loved her two boys, John (deceased) and Tim, she relished being a grandmother.
She was deeply loved by her family, and is survived by her son Tim (Jolene), Catherine, Kyle, Laura, daughter-in-law Meg, Lindsey (Tom) Elliott, David (Amanda), and great grandchildren Greyson, Marguerite, Mele, Emerson, and Noah.
Doris' Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 24 from 2-3 PM, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell LN., Lincoln. Visitation immediately follow from 3-3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, in memory of Doris Wolter.
