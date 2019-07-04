August 13, 1926 - July 2, 2019
Doris June Vorderstrasse, 92, of Papillion, died at Hillcrest Grand Lodge Country Estates in Papillion on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1926 at Holmesville.
Survivors include five daughters, Linda (Emery) Horton, Cheryl (Jerry) Oswald, Nancy (Ricky) Wilson, Theresa (Mike) McGovern, and Pamela (Robert Wilson) Johnsen; one son, Darrell (Mary) Johnsen; daughter-in-law, Sue (Allan) Marquart; brother, Marvin (Shirley) Petersen; sister-in-law, Thelma Petersen; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, step-children and step-grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Hanna Rohlfs Petersen; her first husband, Leonard Johnsen, Sr.; her second husband, Neal Zimmerman; her third husband, Elmer Vorderstrasse; son, Leonard Johnsen, Jr., and brother, Merlin Petersen.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. Burial will be in the Blue Springs Cemetery of Blue Springs. Viewing from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements, www.foxfuneralhome.net