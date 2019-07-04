{{featured_button_text}}
Doris June Vorderstrasse

August 13, 1926 - July 2, 2019

Doris June Vorderstrasse, 92, of Papillion, died at Hillcrest Grand Lodge Country Estates in Papillion on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1926 at Holmesville.

Survivors include five daughters, Linda (Emery) Horton, Cheryl (Jerry) Oswald, Nancy (Ricky) Wilson, Theresa (Mike) McGovern, and Pamela (Robert Wilson) Johnsen; one son, Darrell (Mary) Johnsen; daughter-in-law, Sue (Allan) Marquart; brother, Marvin (Shirley) Petersen; sister-in-law, Thelma Petersen; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, step-children and step-grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Hanna Rohlfs Petersen; her first husband, Leonard Johnsen, Sr.; her second husband, Neal Zimmerman; her third husband, Elmer Vorderstrasse; son, Leonard Johnsen, Jr., and brother, Merlin Petersen.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. Burial will be in the Blue Springs Cemetery of Blue Springs. Viewing from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements, www.foxfuneralhome.net

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Doris June Vorderstrasse
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments