Doris Jean I. Rech

August 3, 1931 - November 3, 2019

Visitation: 1-3:30 p.m. Wed., Nov, 6, 2019 at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, and visitation will resume from 55-7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. A rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 7, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Graveside Service and Interment: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ulysses. Memorials to the Rech family for future designations. www.zabkafuneralhome.com.

