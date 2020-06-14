March 30, 1933 - June 11, 2020
Doris Jean Crayton, 87, of Lincoln, passed away June 11, 2020. Born March 30, 1933 in Western, NE to Glen and Rosa (Kugel) Lewis.
Family members include her son Steven (Cathy) Crayton, Kerrville, TX; daughters Barb (Tom) Rolfes, Lincoln, NE and Debbie (Delton) Bouza, Murphy, TX; grandchildren Eli Miller, Adam Rolfes and Tyler Bouza. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Franklin; grandson Christopher Miller and seven siblings.
Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday (6-17-20) Fairview Cemetery, 84th & Adams with Pastor Kara Hillhouse officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.