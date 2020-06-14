× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 30, 1933 - June 11, 2020

Doris Jean Crayton, 87, of Lincoln, passed away June 11, 2020. Born March 30, 1933 in Western, NE to Glen and Rosa (Kugel) Lewis.

Family members include her son Steven (Cathy) Crayton, Kerrville, TX; daughters Barb (Tom) Rolfes, Lincoln, NE and Debbie (Delton) Bouza, Murphy, TX; grandchildren Eli Miller, Adam Rolfes and Tyler Bouza. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Franklin; grandson Christopher Miller and seven siblings.

Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday (6-17-20) Fairview Cemetery, 84th & Adams with Pastor Kara Hillhouse officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Doris Crayton , please visit Tribute Store.