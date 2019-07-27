November 22, 1921 - July 24, 2019
Doris Elaine Brauer, 97, of Lincoln passed away July 24, 2019. She and her identical twin sister were born on November 22, 1921 in Eustis. She graduated in 1939 from Eustis High School. In 1942 she became a certified beautician and opened her own salon in Eustis.
Doris and husband, Gilbert Brauer, were married in Eustis on November 11, 1945. Upon moving to Lexington in 1946,their son and daughter were born. In 1958 they moved to Kearney. In 1966 the family moved to Seward joined St. John Lutheran Church, while Gil taught and administered in Milford at Southeast Community College. In Seward, Doris was office manager at Lucille Duerrs' Beauty Salon. They soon developed a passion for dancing and for traveling in their RV.
Upon retirement in 1998, they moved to Denver, Colo. Gil died in 2004, where upon Doris moved to Lincoln. She became a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and lived in the Eaglecrest neighborhood. In 2013 she joined her twin sister, Dorothy, at Gramercy Hill Assisted Living Community in Lincoln. Both were amazed and grateful for being able to begin life and experience their senior years together.
Family members include her son Brad (wife Karen) Brauer, Bennett, Colo., daughter Pat Harnisch, Lincoln, twin sister Dorothy Landercasper, Lincoln, brother Karl (wife Phyl) Kostbahn, Grand Island, seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gil and son-in-law Delwyn Harnisch.
Funeral service: 10 am Tuesday (7-30) Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th Street. Visitation: 5-7 pm Monday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
