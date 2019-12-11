Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Doris E. (Parde) Jurgens, 84, of Beatrice died December 9, 2019. Funeral services, 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 12, 2019, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, rural Beatrice. Burial: Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Beatrice. A family prayer service: 10:15 A.M. Thursday morning in the church basement. Memorials to the family's choice. Visitation: Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. and then at the church one hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice