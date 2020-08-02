Doris D. Collins
April 30, 1923 - July 27, 2020
Doris D. Collins was born April 30, 1923, and gained her heavenly reward on July 27, 2020. Mrs. Collins was found to be an avid member of the Lincoln community and worked as a public relations specialist for the Lincoln Action Program and later was employed by the State Parole Board. As a member of the Parole Board, she advocated and counseled many young men and women, leading them to strive for a better quality of life. One of two of the first women to serve on the Parole Board for the state, she served for 24 years, working for four Nebraska Governors. Among other organizations, she served on numerous boards to include Woman in Community Service (WIC), The Order of the Eastern Star, NAACP, YWCA, the People's City Mission and was a commissioner for Lincoln's Housing Authority.
One of her proudest accomplishments was serving as a role model and Pastors wife for twenty-nine years alongside her husband, the late Rev. Dr. G.L. Collins of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Mrs. Collins strove to be a mentor for persons of all ages, offering encouragement in both professional and spiritual areas of life to all she encountered.
She leaves to cherish fond memories, Belinda (David Payne), Janet Collins, Lincoln; two grandchildren, a sister Leatrice Bullock, Lincoln, and loving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. G. I. Collins.
The viewing will be held at the Wyuka Funeral home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 1–5 pm. A private funeral service for family will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Friday, August 7, 2020. Memorials to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.