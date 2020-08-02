Doris D. Collins was born April 30, 1923, and gained her heavenly reward on July 27, 2020. Mrs. Collins was found to be an avid member of the Lincoln community and worked as a public relations specialist for the Lincoln Action Program and later was employed by the State Parole Board. As a member of the Parole Board, she advocated and counseled many young men and women, leading them to strive for a better quality of life. One of two of the first women to serve on the Parole Board for the state, she served for 24 years, working for four Nebraska Governors. Among other organizations, she served on numerous boards to include Woman in Community Service (WIC), The Order of the Eastern Star, NAACP, YWCA, the People's City Mission and was a commissioner for Lincoln's Housing Authority.