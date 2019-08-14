September 2, 1923 - July 31, 2019
Doris Courtney was born on September 2, 1923 in Bethlehem, PA. She passed away on July 31, 2019 in Lincoln.
Treasuring the memories of a life well-lived are her seven children; Linda (Erik Palle, Spearfish, SD), Doreen (Harvey Smith, Belle Fourche, SD), Steven (Amy, Virginia Beach, VA), Nancy (Michael Young, Lincoln), Alan (Denver, CO), Barbara (Joe Hochnadel, Lake St. Louis, MO), and David (Beatrice) She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for Friday August 16 at 2:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St. Lincoln) A rosary will be held before the funeral at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. A private family burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family for later designation.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Courtney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.