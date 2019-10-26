November 1, 1930 - October 18, 2019
Doris Arlene Cushing, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC (formerly Lincoln & Nebraska City) died Oct. 18, 2019. Born Nov. 1, 1930 in Nebraska City to Ernest and Dorothy (Robinson) Janssen. She married Donald E. Cushing on May 20, 1951. In Lincoln, she worked at Bennet Martin Library and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Queen Esther Chapter No. 1, OES.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Survivors include son, Rodney Cushing and wife Kay of Elizabeth City, NC; daughter, Gayle Nipper and husband Lynn of Tampa, FL; 6 grandchildren, George and Samantha Cushing, Joshua and Kat Cushing, Caleb and Gina Cushing, Ryan and Nita Wagoner, Adam and Amanda Wagoner, Erin and Charlie Culbreth; 10 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Online condolences may be expressed at marshallfuneral.com.