May 30, 1950 - October 7, 2019
Doris A. Gill, 69, of Fairbury, passed away October 7, 2019 at her home. She was born May 30, 1950 to George & Ruth (Grief) Redding in Winfield, KS.
Survivors are husband Mick of Fairbury, daughter Jenny (Darin) Duin of Omaha, sons Ryan (Kelly) Gill of Phillipsburg, MT & Andy Gill of Fairbury, 9 grandchildren, brother Clark &(Judy) Redding of Larned, KS, David Redding of Marquette, NE & sister Denise (Chuck) Cornelius of Cascade, MT. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Dan & Robert.
Memorial services will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Fairbury. In lieu of flowers Memorials will go to Camp Jefferson or Bonham Theatre. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
