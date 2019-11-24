November 17, 2019
Doris A. Cook of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on November 17th, 2019 at age 88. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Willard A. Cook.
Throughout her life, Doris was passionate about music and fashion. She was born in Iowa and sang even as a young girl, studying voice at Central College in Pella and Drake University in Des Moines. She performed as a soprano soloist in many venues, including the choirs at Trinity United Methodist Church and First Plymouth Congregational Church. Doris became interested in fashion through sewing her own clothes and designing hats; she also modeled professionally for Miller and Paine and Hovland-Swanson. Continuing in fashion, Doris owned and operated the Purse Revue, a women's specialty shop, for 26 years. She served as a business advisor for the Center for Entrepreneurship at UNL, traveling to Europe, China, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Korea.
Doris was a committed civic volunteer. She was active in Lincoln Rotary Club #14 for 27 years, and proud of her perfect attendance. Doris served as president of the Lincoln Symphony Board, Symphony Guild, and Community Playhouse Guild. For decades she organized fundraisers and fashion shows for many organizations, including the Symphony (the highlight being the Headdress Ball), Playhouse, and Lincoln General Hospital. A charter member of the Lincoln Arts Council and on the board of Nebraska Citizens for the Arts, Doris also served on the boards of the Nebraska Association for the Gifted, Community Women's Club, March of Dimes, and the Red Cross.
She was involved with the Women's Business Owners Association, Sigma Alpha Iota, Junior League, Teammates Mentoring, Friends of Lied Board of Directors and others. As a supporter for the Walk for Cancer Voices of Hope, Lincoln-Lancaster Women's Commission, and Job Outfitters, she worked to enhance the role of women in business and society.
Doris's philanthropic spirit was recognized with a number of awards, including the Mayor's Arts Award in 1992 and Outstanding Leadership and Service Awards from the Lincoln Symphony in 1989 and 1996. She received the first annual Business of the Year Award from SCORE in 1998, the Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award in 2000, and The Nebraska Business Development Champion of Small Business Award in 2005.
Doris's dedication to the arts and community made an important difference in Lincoln's cultural fabric. She has passed on her passions for civic engagement and music to all of her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosalie and Marilyn. She is survived by her three children: Constance Cook Glen (James), Kim Cook (Peter Heaney) and Jonathan Cook (Susan); two grandchildren, Hilary and Jeremy Glen (Melissa Colangelo); two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Alexander; and her brother Lawrence.
Contributions in memory of Doris Cook may be made to: Lincoln Rotary Club #14, the Lincoln Symphony, First Plymouth Congregational Choir, and The Landing Scholarship Fund. A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 4th, 2020, 2 p.m. at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.