Doreen Joyce Duncan

June 18, 1950 - May 2, 2020

Doreen Joyce Duncan, age 69, widow of Donald Wayne Duncan, York, died May 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Metz Chapel, York. Due to the COVID 19 situation, the service will be limited to relatives and very close friends. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. Visitation: 1 – 8 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.metzmortuary.com.

