June 18, 1950 - May 2, 2020
Doreen Joyce Duncan, age 69, widow of Donald Wayne Duncan, York, died May 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Metz Chapel, York. Due to the COVID 19 situation, the service will be limited to relatives and very close friends. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. Visitation: 1 – 8 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.metzmortuary.com.
To send flowers to the family of Doreen Duncan, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.