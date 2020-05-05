Doreen Joyce Duncan

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Metz Chapel, York. Due to the COVID 19 situation, the service will be limited to relatives and very close friends. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. Visitation: 1 – 8 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.metzmortuary.com.