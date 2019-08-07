June 12, 1942 - August 5, 2019
Dorcas M. Pella, 77, Beatrice died August 5, 2019. She was born June 12, 1942 in Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1960. She married Robert “Bob” Pella at Tecumseh. They moved to Beatrice in July of 1961 and she worked as a secretary at Dempster Industries. She and Bob owned and operated Beatrice Marine and Auto from 1975 until 2001. She sold Avon for several years and in June of 1986, they purchased the Flower Shop in Beatrice. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice.
Survivors include her husband, Bob of Beatrice; three daughters, Annette Barnard of Beatrice, Sherry (Doug) Goracke of Tecumseh and Mary (Bob) Oltean of Champaign, Ill.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, MaryAnn (Wes) Damme of Cook, Norma (Pat) Burns of Beatrice and Deborah Lacey of Florissant, Colo.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, Centenary United Methodist Church, Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Closed casket visitation: from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home. Please visit www.foxfuneralhome.net
