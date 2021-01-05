August 21, 1930 - January 2, 2021

Donovan “Don” Bax, 90, of Lincoln, died on January 2, 2021. Mr. Bax was born to Willis & Ann (Weyers) Bax August 21, 1930 on a farm near Sterling, NE. In 1950 Don enlisted with the Nebraska Air National Guard and served in active duty during the Korean War. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in 1984. He was also employed by Ayers Advertising from 1986-1993. Don was a long time volunteer at Bryan Memorial Hospital (surgery waiting room), member of Redeemer Lutheran Church since 1948 and American Legion Post #3.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; daughter, Connie Ann DelaBarre; brother, Val Bax; sister-in-law, June; sister, Sharon; step-father, Fred Wilhelms; granddaughter, Jasmyn Chalk. Survived by his son, Randy (Amber) Bax; son-in-law, Doug DelaBarre; grandchildren, Sarah DelaBarre, Abigail (DJ) Davis, Ryleigh Bax & Isaac Chalk; great-grandsons, Isaiah Diessner, Lucas Davis; great-granddaughter, Faith Davis; special friend, John Diessner.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Pastor Mark Ebert will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Wednesday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. The family will greet friends from 6:00P-8:00P. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorials are suggested to the church. All current Covid-19 restrictions apply, social distancing and masks are required. For more information/condolences, please visit www.bmlfh.com.