× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 31, 1927 - June 25, 2020

Donnabelle Cecilia Potter, age 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020. Donnabelle was born in Hampton, NE on December 31, 1927 to Bernard and Marquerite (Orendorf) Budler. She retired from LT&T after over 40 years of service.

She always had a full cookie jar and homemade muffins. Donnabelle LOVED her candy but not as much as her passion for the Huskers. She enjoyed crocheting, writing amazing poetry, and had a deep love for everyone, especially her family. Donnabelle was an avid blood donor of almost 30 gallons.

Loved ones remaining are 3 children, 5 grandkids, 4 great-grandkids and one in the oven. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one daughter.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, with visitation beginning one hour prior to services. Memorials are suggested to Boys Town or St. Jude. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Donnabelle Potter , please visit Tribute Store.