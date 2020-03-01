March 11, 1930 - February 11, 2020

Donna Shuster passed away on February 11, 2020 in Lincoln. Born in Rushville, Nebraska on March 11, 1930 to Alfred and Nellie Porter, she married Paul Shuster on September 8, 1947.

Survived by children: Bill and Kitty Shuster, LaVada, Loreda and Tony Shuster; grandchildren: Cara and Gary Bentrup, Victor and Aly Mijangos, Katie, and Christy Shuster; and sister Vada McNertney.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM; at Lincoln Memorial, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Tabitha Foundation, or any charity of their choice.

