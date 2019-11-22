{{featured_button_text}}

November 20, 2019

Donna Rose Ostry, 81, of Bruno, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial Monday November 25, 2019 10:00 A.M. St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Bruno Celebrant Rev. Ron Homes. Visitation Sunday 4-6 P.M. with 6 P.M. Rosary-at the church. Visitation Monday 9-10:00 A.M. at the church. Committal in the Bruno National Cemetery. Lunch following in the church hall. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City. Condolences at www.revbluejeans.com

