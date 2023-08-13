Nov. 23, 1928—Aug. 8, 2023

Donna Rae (Powell) Gill, 94, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born in Hebron, NE, on November 23, 1928, to Dale and Helen Powell. Her life’s motto was “Be nice,” and she truly embodied it.

She began her career in Cawker City, KS, as a home economics teacher. After marrying Don, she taught in a one-room country schoolhouse with 22 students from 1st to 8th grades. As the family moved around the Midwest, Donna always found ways to stay busy and active. She taught ceramics, served as a Welcome Wagon hostess and later supervisor, became Lincoln’s first grocery store Sampler, worked as a cashier at Salvage Center and Campbell’s Nursery, and held a secretary position for the State Home Economics Department. Her final professional role was with Union Bank & Trust FAIR. Donna was a devoted member of the 2nd Church of Christ, Scientist, Lincoln, Time Out Club, and was an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy.

Donna had a zest for life. Her creativity, humor, and commitment were a gift to everyone she touched. Those fortunate enough to join one of the mystery bus trips organized by Donna and Katie would know the joy and enthusiasm she brought to every endeavor.

Donna’s festive spirit was unmatched; she boasted a collection of sweaters and earrings for every holiday, especially Husker Game Days. It wasn’t just Don who was a fervent Cornhusker fan. Donna showed her passion by flying the Husker flags, diligently keeping up with each game, and maintaining a heartwarming tradition of calling her daughters and their families every Game Day to play the fight song—a ritual she joyfully upheld for 35 seasons.

Donna and Don shared a remarkable marriage that spanned 59-and-a-half years. They were the perfect team, often spotted dancing to Big Band tunes in their living room or chuckling over their latest escapade, which sometimes meant Don dressing up for one of Donna’s bus tours. Always holding hands, they remained each other’s biggest cheerleaders, reflecting the love and steadfastness of genuine partnership.

She is survived by her daughters: Dara (Gill) Glotzbach (Rodney) of Salt Lake City, UT, Di (Gill) Williams (Barry) of Jacksonville, FL; and “Lincoln daughter,” Mari Lane Gewecke (John). The sparkles of her heart, are her two grandchildren: Anna (Glotzbach) Wolfe (Collin) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Zane Glotzbach (Tyler Boring) of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by her younger sister, Fran Slaten of Austin, TX; loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Don; brothers: Dale and Fred Powell; nephew, Lance Powell; and niece, Kari Slaten.

A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel (4300 ‘O’ St).

Memorials may be directed to the Lincoln Municipal Band.

Condolences online at roperandsons.com.