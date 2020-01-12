Donna Rae Baum

January 6, 2020

Donna was born in Wahoo, NE to Leonard and Loraine Parrish. Graduated from Ashland High School Class of 1956. United in marriage to Gail L. Baum on April 25, 1958 in Lincoln, NE. Retired from Lincoln Public Schools. Enjoyed traveling.

Preceded in death by parents, Son Mark, Nephew Robert Parrish. Survived by Husband of 61 years Gail, Daughter Christee (Dennis) Schroeder, Brother Leon Parrish, St Paul, NE, Brothers-in-law Rodney (Betty) Baum Arvada, CO and Gary (Wendy) Baum, Lincoln, NE, Grandchildren Mindy (Brian) Brose, and Tyson (Yennifer) Schroeder, Great-grandchildren Cody and Abigail Brose. Cousins, Nieces and Nephew.

No services at this time at Donna's request. No Flowers. Memorials to St Jude's Children's Hospital.

