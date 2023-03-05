Preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; husbands, Leroy Hergenrader, Thomas Day; infant daughter, Kelly Rene; brother, Ronnie (Sandy) Bridegam; brothers-in-law, Richard Schenaman & Gary Broman; sister-in-law: Corrine (Raymond) Mohr. Survived by her sons, Kevin (Ampone) Hergenrader, Kurt Hergenrader (Lenette Whiteface); siblings, Becky Schenaman, Sandy Broman & Dallas Bridegam; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members; many friends; faithful dogs, Rapp & Bear.

A Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Inurnment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. At the request of the Day family there will be no public view/visitation. Donna's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Germans from Russia Society or the Welfare Society. For condolences please visit www.bmlfh.com.