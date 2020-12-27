Donna R. Davis

December 17, 1929 - December 23, 2020
Donna Davis, 91, of Hastings, NE passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Donna was born December 17, 1929, in Giltner, NE to Floyd & Ruby (Schueler) Bieck.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orval Davis; seven brothers, Howard, Romaine, Clyde, Robert, Vernon, Gerald, and Gordon Bieck; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Donna is survived by her sister, Lois Plebanek of Fullerton, NE; sister-in-law, Doris Ann Bieck of Giltner, NE; brother-in-law, Wayne Davis of Kearney, NE; daughters and sons-in-law,Marilyn & Dan Leuenberger of Lincoln, NE, Carol Larsen of Hastings, NE, and Linda & Rich Llewelyn of Manhattan, KS; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 Sturgis Street, Glenvil, NE 68941 or Insight For Living Ministries, PO Box 5000, Frisco, TX 75034.