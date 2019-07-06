June 14, 1929 - July 2, 2019
Donna May Roberts, age 90, of Bee, passed away July 2, 2019. She was born June 14, 1929 on a farm in Norton County, Kansas to Elmer L. Roe and Zelza (Jurey) Roe. At six months Donna's mother died. Donna was raised by her uncle and aunt William Roe and Althea (Crabil) Roe.
She is survived by son Gary (Sandy) Roberts, daughters Connie (Jim) Cook and Kay Roberts, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. Donna is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Kenneth. Parents, uncle and aunt, brother Chester Roe, sister Doris Roe, brother Lester Roe, sister Ethel (Roe) Jurey, brother-in-law Austin Jurey. Son Jim Roberts, daughter-in-law Linda Roberts and son-in-law Mike Buss.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at Wyuka Funeral Home. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to the Bee Ballroom Committee, Bee. Condolences to www.wyuka.com