October 13, 2019
Donna May Berry, 90 , of Lincoln, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Harold Berry, son, Stephen (Sherie) Berry; daughter, Deborah (John) Sweazy; grandchildren, John (Katherine) Berry, Christopher (Kelsey) Berry, Joy (Spencer) Glynn, Jason Sweazy, Jessica Sweazy; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service, 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Ashland Baptist Church, 562 Ashland Rd., Ashland, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5–7 PM at Ashland Baptist Church in Ashland. (Sign in front of church reads Ashland Bible Church) Private interment at Arlington City Cemetery, Arlington, Nebraska. Memorial gifts to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com