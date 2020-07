Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Rosary Wed., July 15, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home at 7 pm. Visitation Wed 12-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs, July 16, 10 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive. Memorials to Capital Humane Society or St. Jude Hospital.