July 12, 2020
Donna Mary Shaw 94 of Lincoln, NE passed away on July 12, 2020. Born in Blencoe, IA to Calvin and Mary Mae (Duffy) Burger.
Survivors include children Linda (Bill) Hendricks, Mary (Mike) Hakenkamp, Patricia Reddish, Vicky (Fred) Laskey, Richard (Lori) Shaw, Tim (Joni) Shaw, Lori (Robert) Paulson, 22 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Richard, daughter Jacquelyn Ottoson and son-in-law Mike Reddish, sister Mable Walker.
Visitation will be Wednesday 12-9 at the funeral home. Rosary will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive. Memorials to Capital Humane Society or St. Jude Hospital. Father Eric Clark officiating. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.