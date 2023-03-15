Donna Mae LaPage

May 13, 1946 - March 10, 2023

Donna Mae LaPage, 76, of Lincoln, NE, passed away March 10, 2023. She was born May 13, 1946 in Lincoln. Donna was a woman of many talents and stories, with an extreme love of camping, fishing, Husker football, and family. She volunteered her time as an EMT for Eagle Fire and Rescue for many years and was an avid storm chaser/amateur meteorologist, earning her the nickname Doppler Donna.

Her spare time was spent at Linoma Beach, where she could be found floating in the sunshine, drink in hand, and teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren the art of fishing. She was one of a kind and lived her life on her own terms. There was nothing more important to Donna than her family, of whom she was fiercely loyal and protective.

After a long, brave fight against her declining health, Donna left for her next adventure peacefully in the presence of her family who will miss her greatly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lucille Ray, and her son, Gary Bucher. She leaves behind her brother Jerry, her sister Carol, and their families, her daughter Kathy (Kris), granddaughters Kelsey (Jordan), Jamie (Sedric) and her beloved great-grandchildren Logan, Liam, Milo and Mazi.

A Celebration of Life will take place 1:00 pm April 8, 2023 at Pine Lake Golf Course. Lunch will be provided. Casual attire and bringing your beverage of choice is encouraged. Condolences online at LincolnAlternativeFuneral.com