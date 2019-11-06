{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Mae Heakin

April 9, 1927 - November 3, 2019

Donna Mae Heakin, 92 of Lincoln passed away Nov. 3, 2019. Born on April 9, 1927 to Leora (Green) and Bernard Bell in York, NE. Her family moved to Lincoln in 1929. She was a homemaker and volunteer for Food Net.

She is survived by daughters Yvonne R. Heakin, Lori (Ed) Ryan and Jonie (Rick) Meyer; grandchildren, Michael (Trish) VonBusch Jr. , Erin (Shane) Wolfe, Rick ( Clara) Meyer and Heather Ryan; 3 great-grandsons and brother, Roger Bell. Donna was preceded in death by husband Richard and son Richard J. Heakin.

Private family service. Memorials to Capital Humane Society.

