September 19, 1925 - July 9, 2019

Donna Mae Foster, 93, passed away on July 9, 2019, in Lincoln. She was born on September 19, 1925, to Robert Roscoe and Gladys (Baughman) Taylor in Sedgwick, Kansas. On June 16, 1945, Donna married Dewey G. Foster Jr.; four children came from that union.

Surviving family members are her husband; Dewey, sons: Larry (Cathy), Gary (Margaret), Randy (Becky), daughter; Janice, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents and brother; Robert Eugene.

Donna donated her body to the Nebraska Medical Center. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. July 22 at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th Street, Lincoln. Memorials to Second Baptist Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

