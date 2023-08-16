Donna Mae Bach

May 14, 1927 - August 13, 2023

Donna Mae Bach, 96, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, NE. She was born May 14, 1927 in Wymore, NE.

Survived by her son, Mark Bach of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Maggie (Nick) King of Papillion, NE and Sam (Audrey) Bach of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren, Wesley Bach, Willem Bach and Lilly King; brother, Jim Fauver; many other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Bach; son, Timothy E. Bach; parents, Earl Sr. and Alpha Mae Fauver; brothers, Earl Fauver Jr., Richard Fauver, Joe Fauver, Donn Max Fauver, Bob Fauver and William Fauver.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, August 18, 2023, 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE

Visitation, Thursday, August 17, 2023, 5-7 p.m. at the Church

Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.