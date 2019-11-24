Donna M. (Meduna) Robbins
September 2, 1936 - November 21, 2019
Donna M. (Meduna) Robbins, 83 of Wahoo, Sep. 2, 1936 - Nov. 21, 2019. Visitation, Monday (11/25) 5-7 pm at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Private family services will be held. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences
