April 22, 1959 - February 3, 2020
Donna M. Grant, 60, of Lincoln, was lifted up on angel's wings February 3, 2020 after a short illness. She was born April 22, 1959 in Lincoln, NE to Boyd & Lora (Schmale) Grant. Donna was born and raised in Lincoln, NE, graduated from Northeast High in 1977 and attended SCC.
She began her career 42 years ago at First National Bank, Trust Dept. now US Bank. She had a great career with the “Bank” and loved the people with whom she worked and her customers, many which became great friends. Donna also worked 40 years at Pershing Auditorium, then Pinnacle Bank arena. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Her passions include horses, flowers & family. Donna will be remembered for her beautiful laugh and always willing to help others. She loved being involved with Arabian horses and showed her mare Kallie and made lifelong friends through the horses. Donna was never married but held some children in such high regard to call them daughter and grandchildren which was a bonus to her.
Donna was diagnosed with Mesothelioma lung cancer in March 2019. She fought a valiant fight against a horrible disease. She was not giving up and kept such a positive attitude. Donna was able to be in her home which she loved and was surrounded by her loving family when she passed.
She is survived by her brother Dave (Nancy) Grant of Davey, NE, Sister Dixie (Randy) Johnson of Lincoln, Nieces, Lisa (Dean) Fryda & Kim Grant of Davey, Jennifer (Brian) Schrage of Ceresco, Great Nieces and Nephews, Savannah Gress, Sedonah Fryda, Tyler Egger, Grant Henderson. Bonus Daughter, Tina Scott & Bonus Grandchildren, Arayana & Whittany Williams & Camren Scott. Preceded in death by her Parents Boyd & Lora Grant & Brother Denis.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, February 10 at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th St. Lincoln. Visitation Sunday February 9 from 12am-5pm and Family to receive friends from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge or to the family for later designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
10:00AM
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512