April 22, 1959 - February 3, 2020

Donna M. Grant, 60, of Lincoln, was lifted up on angel's wings February 3, 2020 after a short illness. She was born April 22, 1959 in Lincoln, NE to Boyd & Lora (Schmale) Grant. Donna was born and raised in Lincoln, NE, graduated from Northeast High in 1977 and attended SCC.

She began her career 42 years ago at First National Bank, Trust Dept. now US Bank. She had a great career with the “Bank” and loved the people with whom she worked and her customers, many which became great friends. Donna also worked 40 years at Pershing Auditorium, then Pinnacle Bank arena. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Her passions include horses, flowers & family. Donna will be remembered for her beautiful laugh and always willing to help others. She loved being involved with Arabian horses and showed her mare Kallie and made lifelong friends through the horses. Donna was never married but held some children in such high regard to call them daughter and grandchildren which was a bonus to her.

Donna was diagnosed with Mesothelioma lung cancer in March 2019. She fought a valiant fight against a horrible disease. She was not giving up and kept such a positive attitude. Donna was able to be in her home which she loved and was surrounded by her loving family when she passed.