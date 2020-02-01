Donna Lynn (Getscher) Ewing

November 2, 1945 - January 29, 2020

Donna was born November 2, 1945, to Dr. P.E. and Naomi (Harti) Getscher in Durham, N.C. After graduating from Pius X High School in Lincoln, NE, she graduated from John F. Kennedy College and completed master's work at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She taught elementary school in Lincoln, NE, and Zion, IL, before marrying David Plumer Ewing in 1971. Donna and David moved to Wayne, NE., in 1976. Donna was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She helped lead the children's CCD program, participated on the parish council, was a member of the St. Mary's elementary school board of education, and served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist (EME).

Donna taught as a substitute teacher at schools throughout northeast Nebraska before joining the counseling and advising center at Wayne State College. Donna was an exceptionally strong woman, emotionally and spiritually. She never hesitated to reach out to those around her to share her strengths. She was a trusted friend and confident to all.