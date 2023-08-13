Donna Lee Bodenstab

March 13, 1928 - August 8, 2023

Donna Lee Bodenstab, 95, was born March 13, 1928, to Leonard and Clara Lewin in Germanville, NE. She passed away August 8, 2023, in Lincoln, NE.

Donna married Charles Gorley May 2, 1948, in Curtis, NE. They got divorced November 19, 1968. She then Married Paul Bodenstab June 23, 1972, in North Platte, NE. Paul passed away December 4, 2001.

She is survived by her children: Jeff (Eileen) Gorley, Scott (Melinda) Gorley, Susan (Albert) Lewis, and Mark (Vicki) Gorley; stepchildren: Brenda (Ben) Deweese, Rhonda (Daryl) Bennett, and Karen Bodenstab; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Bodenstab; first husband, Charles Gorley; son, Steven Gorley; and sister, Betty Shirley.

Graveside Service will be held 1:00PM, Friday, August 18, 2023, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, NE.

Memorials may be donated to St. Paul Methodist Church, Lincoln.

